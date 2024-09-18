Cardi B slams postpartum workout routine critics

Cardi B on postpartum workout routine

Cardi B won’t have any criticism just a few days after welcoming a baby.



The 31-year-old rapper slapped back critics that targeted her postpartum workout routine just 8 days after giving birth, after taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday night to post a few glimpses from her workout routine.

“Since im off tonight im doing a late night gym session....No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week and I start with @fitking_plem.,” the rapper who shared the news of the birth of her baby girl with estranged husband Offset, 32, on Thursday wrote on the social media posts.

“Remember ladies tis is my third baby ... with my other two babies I was still on bedrest on my first week postpartum.”

Many people criticised her decision on social media, but she swiftly responded, saying she's exercising to “avoid postpartum depression” rather than to “snap back.”

“I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active,” she replied to a fan on Twitter on Monday.

The musician also responded to a fan who wrote about the “the pressure women in the industry” feel to lose weight after giving birth.

“But you know what’s funny?? Y'all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???” Cardi slammed.

“Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I'm still at it it's something else?? So yeah I'm taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say.

However, the rapper slowed down when the fan cleared up that she was talking on a more general scale.

“Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth,” she said.