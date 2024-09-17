Selena Gomez sends fans wild with Jennifer Aniston stunt at Emmys 2024

Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez goes viral for her suprising move at star-studded award show

Selena Gomez, who's making headlines with her whirlwand romance with Benny Blanco, stole the limelight at the Emmys with her reaction to losing the award.

The Love You Like a Love Song hitmaker stayed true to her word, as she reacted to Emmy lose exactly as she had revealed in the famous show.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, joked that she had been rehearsing her reaction to losing, at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Friday.

Following in the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston’s iconic character Rachel Green on hit US sit-com Friends, the actress slowly applauded with a nod.

After the episode, a fan-made side-by-side video showed Justin Bieber's ex's imitation and the scene from the 90s hit show.

In the scene, Rachel is teaching Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, how to act when he loses in the Soapy Awards he’s been nominated for.

After the speculations about whether it was just a coincidence that Gomez's losing face was so similar to Rachel's, the singer-actress, took to her Instagram stories and confirmed.

Sharing the fan-edited clip, she wrote, "Facts. @jenniferaniston taught me too lol."

Gomez’s co-stars on the Hulu series, Martin Short and Steve Martin, both practiced the “gracious loser face” upon request by the show host.

Although the Emilia Perez actress didn’t take the Emmy home this year, she was seen reacting aptly, at the ceremony, just as she rehearsed.