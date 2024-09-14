Selena Gomez confirms Jennifer Aniston theory ahead of Emmys: ‘Facts’

Selena Gomez channels inner Jennifer Aniston ahead of Emmys

Selena Gomez, who received a Emmy nomination in category for lead actress in a comedy series, is making sure she is prepared for all kinds of outcome.



The Only Murders in the Building actress practiced her “losing face” at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin ahead of the award ceremony.

The Disney alum garnered a thunderous applause for the face she made, which fans later pointed out was an impeccable impression of the iconic scene from Friends.

A fan-made side-by-side video showed the Lose You To Love Me songstress’ imitation and the scene from the sitcom of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel.



In the scene, Rachel is teaching Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, how to act when he loses in the Soapy Awards he’s been nominated for.



After the speculations about whether it was just a coincidence that Gomez's losing face was so similar to Rachel's, the singer-actress, 32, took to her Instagram stories and confirmed.

Sharing the fan-edited clip, she wrote, "Facts. @jenniferaniston taught me too lol."

In the scene from the seventh season of Friends, Rachel tells Joey he should "probably start practicing [his] gracious loser face," for when "the cameras are on you and you wanna look disappointed but also that your colleague deserved to win."

At The Tonight Show, Fallon surprisingly asked Gomez the same question, for which she clearly had an apt response.

This year at the 2024 Emmys Awards, Aniston, and Gomez both are nominated for major award categories.