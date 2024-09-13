Kate Middleton suffers fresh blow right after cancer recovery

Princess Kate received heartbreaking news soon after she revealed her positive health update in an emotional video.

For the unversed, Catherine released a 3-minute-long video on Monday, sharing that she completed her chemotherapy and now she is focusing on staying cancer-free.

The future Queen of England's video featured her beloved husband, Prince William, and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Wales family was seen enjoying their summer break.

In a conversation with Palace Confidential, senior royal expert Richard Eden criticized Kate's decision to release a Hollywood-inspired health update.

He said, "Lots of people have said to it is just the sort of thing that Meghan [Markle] would have loved to do, obviously being an actress."

The royal commentator added, "We don’t want Catherine to turn into Meghan. The Royal Family should be different, they should be dignified… and the Royal Family should be above that. They don’t need to be the Kardashians."

These comments must have been tragic for the Princess as she was being compared to her estranged sister-in-law.