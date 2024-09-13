Lottie Moss condemns 'heroin chic' trend popularized by sister Kate

Lottie Moss slams return of 'heroin chic' aesthetic.

Lottie Moss has taken a stand against the revival of the 'heroin chic' trend that was famously associated with her supermodel sister, Kate Moss.

This 1990s aesthetic, characterized by pale skin, slicked-back hair, and an extremely thin physique, has seen a resurgence in recent years.

However, she recently resolved a three-year feud with Kate, is not on board with its return.

On her podcast Dream On, the 26-year-old model criticized the trend, saying, "The heroin chic trend that's making a comeback, which was prevalent in the Nineties, should not be coming back. Where did body positivity go?"

"We were making progress with body positivity and celebrating curvier, healthier body types. Now it feels like we're regressing to an era where being super thin is glorified."



She emphasized the importance of embracing one's natural body type and avoiding harmful practices for the sake of appearance.

"Just be happy with your weight and grateful for a body that functions properly," Lottie advised. "Pursuing such extreme ideals can be detrimental to your health in the long run."

Her comments come amid her sister’s revelations in a new Disney+ documentary, where Kate discussed the negative reactions she faced due to her slender appearance.

She shared that she was frequently approached by concerned parents accusing her of promoting eating disorders, a reaction she attributes to societal unfamiliarity with very thin bodies at the time.

"It was awful," Kate recalled. "People weren't used to seeing such a skinny model, and if I had been more curvaceous, it might not have been such a big deal."