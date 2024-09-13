BTS leader RM pens post birthday thank you note for ARMY

BTS leader RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, penned a lengthy thank-you note as he turned 30.
On Thursday, September 12, shortly after BTS ARMY flooded social media with heart-warming wishes, the birthday boy took to Instagram to express gratitude for their love.
"Hi. I love you, everyone! I’m 30 (Already…) On this day when even I often felt insignificant, thank you so much for sending me heartfelt congratulations. You know, it is because of you that I am able to endure well," he captioned the carousel featuring several of his pictures captured on various occasions.
Choosing to replace his words with pictures, RM continued, "There must be a time and a place to talk in a more beautiful and wonderful way. It’s not here right now."
"My military life is now halfway through,: the South Korean rapper and songwriter updated, exciting fans for the BTS reunion in 2025. He adds, "I’ll come back bravely next time."
"Good day, good words and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you," RM, who recently released a collaboration song Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion, concluded with a heart-warming note.
Additionally, the member of the chart-topping South Korean band posted a new picture from his military service, where he is holding a placard that reads "New Year" with a heart, surrounded by his fellow servicemen, celebrating his birthday.
