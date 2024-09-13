Demi Lovato ruminates on her future with fiancé Jutes: ‘Brings me peace’

Demi Lovato has been engaged to Jutes since December 2023

Demi Lovato thoughtfully dished her future with her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the 32-year-old songstress gushed over her partner, saying she "instantly has a crush" on him.

"I live and breathe for our connection," Lovato added. Reflecting on her future plans, she says she wants to grow old with the Canadian songwriter.

"Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him," the Let It Go hitmaker persisted. "I see growing old with him."

Lovato, whose directorial debut Child Star is slated to hit Hulu on September 17, first met Lutes in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song Substance.

In addition, the two share writing credits on Lovato’s singles from her eighth album, Holy Fvck, which includes Happy Ending and City of Angels.

The two love birds officially announced their romantic relationship in August 2022 and became engaged in December 2023.

Lovato’s recent interview comes nearly three weeks after Lutes celebrated her birthday in August with an endearing carousel and a sweet note calling her "my whole world."