King Charles holds meeting with surprising guest at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III's office has released a new photo of the monarch's meeting with a very special guest at Buckingham Palace amid ongoing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal family shared a photo of the handshake between the two leaders on its official X ( formerly Twitter) account, stating: "Yesterday, The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria visited His Majesty at Buckingham Palace."



Bola Tinubu called on King Charles at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom. The meeting was focused on maintaining and strengthening the diplomatic relationship and partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

It is the first time any Nigerian leader arrived at the palace since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much-hyped trip to the African country.

It is to mention here that, in May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a three-day private visit to Nigeria, yet it unfolded with all the grandeur and attention typically reserved for royal tours.



The couple received a red-carpet welcome complete with cultural dancers following their arrival in the Nigerian capital of Abuja.

The pair had been invited to the West African nation by the country’s highest-ranking military official, Christopher Musa. After meeting him at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Meghan signed a guest book thanking officials for “welcoming me home.”



Despite the private nature of their visit, the couple’s itinerary resembled previous official tours they carried out before stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

Meghan and Harry were showered with gifts, including a touching portrait of a young Harry with his mum.

During a panel discussion, the duchess spoke passionately about uncovering her Nigerian roots and its significance to her own identity. She described Nigeria as “my country,” adding that “being African American, part of it is not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically. Meghan also received the title of African princess after the trip.