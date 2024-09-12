Meghan Markle steps out sporting keychain with empowering 4-word mantra

Meghan Markle spotted in Summerland, California debuting new accessory.

Meghan Markle was recently spotted out and about in California, turning heads with a new and symbolic accessory.

In photos obtained by People magazine, the Duchess of Sussex was seen leaving Godmothers Bookstore on Monday, September 2, with a keychain that seemed to carry a special message.

Just a few days later, Meghan returned to the bookstore, attending its opening party on Friday alongside Prince Harry, and participating in a panel discussion the following day.

In the snaps, she keeps her look casual, dressed in dark buttoned trousers, a navy oversized jumper, and a stylish straw hat.

She accessorized with a delicate bracelet, her signature Juste un Clou necklace, and classic black Ray-Ban aviators, completing her relaxed yet sophisticated style.

Markle made a stylish yet meaningful statement during her recent outings in California, spotted with a brand-new leather keychain charm that carried a powerful message.

Alongside her black purse and phone, Meghan was seen holding the Match Book Charm by Anya Hindmarch, which retails for £195.

The charm, resembling a real-life matchbook, prominently features the mantra "Take what you need" on the outside.

According to the designer's website, the whimsical leather accessory can be used as a key ring or clipped to a bag, and its interior reveals eight "matches" with words of encouragement like "Hugs," "Love," "Patience," and "A friend."

During a visit to Godmothers Bookstore on Saturday, she thanked its founders, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson, for "not just creating the space, but for holding the space for so many people to feel seen through the pages, either in laughter, in grief, in feeling less alone."

For the event, she donned an elegant all-black sleeveless jumpsuit by Club Monaco (£315) paired with dainty jewelry, keeping her hair sleek in a low ponytail.