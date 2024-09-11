Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini bond over their divorces

Jennifer Lopez reunites with Leah Remini following their divorces

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have reportedly “reunited” after their divorces.

A source spilled to the US WEEKLY that women both “could not believe they were both in the middle of a divorce”.

“Leah and J.Lo bonded over the shared experience,” continued an insider.

The source told the outlet, “And are in the beginning of rekindling their friendship.”

Both Leah and JLo were close for years until their rumoured falling out back in 2022.

Page Six reported that the two stars exchanged heated argument with regards to Jennifer’s impending marriage to Ben at the time.

Leah shared her worries to JLo, while also talking about the reason for their first split years earlier.

“Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner,” remarked an insider.

In August, Leah’s fans were shocked as she announced her split from her longtime husband Angelo Pagan after 21 years of marriage.

However, after the fight, JLo “was so mad and decided to cut off all ties” with Leah.

Leah also didn’t attend Jennifer’s nuptial ceremony as a source told TMZ that Leah wanted to spend time with her daughter, who was about to go to college.

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet that Leah had reached out and offered her supporr ro JLo after news broke about her rocky relationshionship with Ben Affleck.