Prince William provides update on Princess Kate during South Wales visit

Prince William shares short 12-word comment on Princess Kate.

During a visit to Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Prince William shared a new update on Princess Kate's recovery from cancer.



The Prince of Wales was warmly welcomed by crowds who had gathered outside the school, just hours after Princess Kate’s latest health announcement.

Amidst the well-wishes and gifts presented to him for his wife, William offered a succinct 12-word update on Kate’s condition.

When asked about her by 74-year-old Pauline Thomas, he responded, "It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."

Jane Stoneman, a member of the crowd, handed William a letter for Kate, sharing her appreciation for the recent video update and her best wishes for the Princess's recovery.



"I told him I enjoyed the video and asked him to pass on my love," Stoneman said.

William reviewed the heartfelt card and responded, "She is better. Thank you very much."

Stoneman expressed her admiration for the Duke and Duchess, noting, "It’s absolutely fabulous that he took the time to come. They work very hard—we’re lucky to have them."

Reflecting on the moving video message released the day before, she added, "It was a beautiful video—it made me cry.

Catherine has been through such a difficult time, and to see she is so loved by her family is lovely. As she said, it’s all about love and being loved."

The visit also included a heartfelt engagement with students who participated in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, a week-long celebration of Welsh language and culture.



Among them was 10-year-old Ruby Davies, a second-language Welsh learner who gained viral fame earlier this year for her spirited performance and win in the individual recital category.



