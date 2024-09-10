Palace honours Kate Middleton as she shares major life update

Princess Kate surprised her well-wishers by announcing a positive health update in an emotional video statement.

Catherine released a heartfelt video on social media, featuring herself, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The video comprised sweet moments of the Wales family during their recent summer holidays.

Notably, the future Queen of England delighted fans by sharing that she has completed her chemotherapy and is now focusing on staying "Cancer free."

To honour the Princess' major health update, Kensington Palace changed the cover and profile pictures of the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts.

The new cover photo was taken from the newly released video, which featured the future King and Queen joyfully embracing their little ones.

On the other hand, the profile image showed Kate and William romantically sitting beside each other.

This sweet update left the royal fans in awe as they started extending their warm wishes to Kate Middleton, who survived the challenging phase of her life.