Sandra Oh speaks out after not being there to accept first Emmy

The actress was at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting her latest project

Sandra Oh has finally won her first Emmy over the weekend, but she wasn’t there to accept it.

On Saturday night, the Killing Eve star, 53, was honoured in the Best TV Movie category at the Creative Arts Emmys for her 2023 comedy Quiz Lady — but was notably absent. Instead, she was at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting her latest projects.

Despite missing the ceremony, Oh celebrated the win from across the world.

"OMG Quiz Lady just won an Emmy for Best TV Movie!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you, whole QL team!" She also tagged her co-star Awkwafina and producer Jen D’Angelo, adding several heart emojis to the message.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum has been busy at TIFF, where she’s serving as Honorary Chair of the TIFF Tribute Awards, which this year spotlighted stars like Amy Adams, Angelina Jolie, and Cate Blanchett.

The actress also attended the premiere of her new sci-fi film Can I Get a Witness? and a special screening of her 1994 breakthrough movie Double Happiness.