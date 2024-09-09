‘Only Murders in the Building’ songwriter duo marks EGOT milestone

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul won 2024 Emmy for 'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?'

Only Murders in the Building songwriter duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul earned EGOT status with their latest win at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Sunday, September 8, Pasek, 39, and Paul were honoured with the Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics for their original Only Murders in the Building composition, alongside Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?

The two songwriters nabbed the coveted statute among several nominees in the category, including Sara Bareilles for The Medium Time (Girls5eva); Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, Walter Afanasieff and Charlie Midnight for Love Will Survive (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) and John Hawkes for No Use (True Detective: Night Country).

In addition, the Saturday Night Live team of Eli Brueggemann, Maya Rudolph, Auguste White, Mike DiCenzo and Jake Nordwind for Mother from the variety series’ Mother’s Day episode were also nominated.

Pasek and Paul were previously nominated for Best Original Music and Lyrics Emmy in 2018 for the Christmas Story Live! song In the Market for a Miracle, but they lost it to Brueggemann and his SNL colleagues for Come Back Barack.

The Pickwick Triplets song is featured in the Broadway-set third season of Only Murders, starring Selena Gomez, and is performed by star Steve Martin.