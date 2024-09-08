Angela Bassett ‘grateful’ for first Emmy win after nine nominations

Angela Bassett says in her acceptance speech that she is 'thrilled'

Angela Bassett took home her first Emmy award from the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys.



Per The Hollywood Reporter, on Saturday, September 7, the 66-year-old actress earned the best narrator award for her work on National Geographic’s Queens.

"It feels good; really, really good," she said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you to National Geographic, Wild Star Film, and all the directors — all women — who brought this incredible story."

"This incredible docuseries centered on the ferocious and magnificent things in the animal kingdom," the first time Emmy Award winner added before expressing, "I couldn’t be more thrilled and more grateful."

The significant win comes after Bassett revealed in an interview that she initially declined to take the project.

"It was summertime. It was hiatus [for 9-1-1]. It had been a long season. I was looking forward to going on vacation, spending time with the family, and downtime from work because it’s a continuous roller coaster," she explained.

However, Bassett couldn't resist taking on the project once she paid attention to the details.

"They came back around and sent me the sizzle reel and I said, 'OK, let me put my full attention on this for a moment and see what the project is exactly.' Once I did that, it didn’t pass me by."