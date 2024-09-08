Lana Del Rey gives major update on rumoured romance

Lana Del Rey makes romance official in rare update

Lana Del Rey made her romance official after quashing dating rumours online.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker made headlines as she stepped out with her Alligator tour boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene for a star-studded wedding.

The 39-year-old was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the new love of her life in New York City, where the nuptials took place.

Lana was later joined by her pal Taylor Swift, who attended model Karen Elson's wedding with her longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The singer, who first met the father-of-two in 2019, proffered to slick her hair into a bun as she carried a dainty purse over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Jeremy, who works as a tour guide at Arthur's Air Boat Tours, looked dapper in a blue suit and white buttoned shirt.

This comes after the two were spotted holding hands on August 25 in England.

Lana had previously denied their rumoured romance, speculating about their relationship.

She added an ambiguous response at the time, "No."

In addition, the 11-time Grammy nominee further shut down the rumours in a follow-up comment that read, "Also, that's not his daughter on Twitter," she said, responding to an allegation about his daughter.