Royal family honours Queen Elizabeth on second death anniversary 

The royal family has officially announced the memorial location for the second death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II.
According to a new statement released on the official account of the royal family, it has been confirmed that the memorial to the late Queen will take place in St James's Park in London on Sunday.
The message reads, "St James’s Park has been chosen as the site for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial."
"The memorial will reflect the late Queen’s extraordinary life of service and provide a space for pause and reflection."
For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth II, who is known as Britain's longest-reigning monarch, took her last breaths on September 8, 2022.
After her demise, the late Queen's eldest son, Charles, took over the throne.
King Charles will mark the second anniversary of his accession to the throne on Sunday amid his health woes.
It is important to note that the monarch has been currently undergoing medical treatment after being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.
