Taylor Russell steals the spotlight at Venice Film Festival post-Harry Styles split

Taylor Russell turns heads in daring see-through corset dress.

Taylor Russell turned heads with a bold and daring red carpet appearance on Wednesday, August 28.

The Canadian beauty stole the spotlight in a breathtaking see-through white corset dress that left little to the imagination.

The dramatic gown featured a structured clear corset adorned with delicate flower detailing, perfectly balanced by a voluminous ruffled skirt and long, sweeping train.



Outshining Angelina Jolie on the red carpet is no small feat, but Russell certainly gave it her all the following day at the Maria premiere.

The actress commanded attention in a stunning cream midi dress that oozed glamour.

Striking a series of confident poses, the former girlfriend of Harry Styles showcased her sophisticated style, elevating her look with a neat updo and a pair of towering heels that added to her statuesque frame.

Completing the ensemble with a dazzling chunky bracelet and coordinated stud earrings, Taylor once again made her mark as a red carpet fashion force to be reckoned with.



Taylor Russell dazzled once again as she joined Hollywood heavyweights Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton at their film’s premiere on September 2.

The model and actress turned heads in an elegant white ensemble that highlighted her toned figure.

Undeterred by the light drizzle, the actress added a pop of color by holding a bright red umbrella while striking a pose for the cameras.