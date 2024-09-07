Prince Harry birthday plans ruined as Meghan Markle suffers another setback

Prince Harry birthday plans ruined as Meghan Markle suffers big setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be in a crisis once again amid the Duchess' struggles to launch a lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress announced her new business venture in March 2024 with a social media comeback.

However, recently, she received sad news after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied permission to use American Riviera Orchard as the name of her brand.

Not only that, Meghan suffered another setback as the same office raised serious concerns over how she styled the letter "O" of Orchard in the logo of her company.

As reported by The Mail, the official document by USPTO reads, "Applicant must submit an amended description of the mark that agrees with the mark on the drawing."

"The current description is inconsistent with the mark on the drawing and is thus inaccurate. Descriptions must be accurate and identify only those literal and design elements appearing in the mark."

"In particular, the current mark description indicates that the letter 'O' appears in the mark. However, the letter is now clearly visible or highly stylized that it is unrecognizable as a letter."

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan faced a fresh blow ahead of the Duke of Sussex's 40th birthday celebration.