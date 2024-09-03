Nancy Sinatra honours memory of late actor James Darren

Nancy Sinatra mourns the loss of late friend James Darren

Nancy Sinatra paid tribute to US actor James Darren after he passed away at the age of 88.

The multi-hyphenate star, who is the eldest daughter of Frank Sinatra, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to remember Darren as one of her “dearest, closest friends in all the world.”

The actress shared a round-up of photos from over the years in an ode to the late actor, who was apparently a godfather to her daughter AJ Lambert.

She wrote in the heartwarming caption, “One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away.”

“Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast & beautiful journey through the Universe & beyond.

“Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony & Jimmy Jr.”

On professional front, the late actor served in the TV industry throughout his career in programmes like Melrose Place, Fantasy Island, and TJ Hooker in the 1980s’.

In addition, Darren also directed episodes for various shows, including Beverly Hills 90210 and Melrose Place.

His most recent appearance was in the 2017 series Lucky, which was directed by John Carroll Lynch.