Nikki Garcia steps back into spotlight after Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence after an alleged fight with Nikki Garcia

Nicki Garcia returned to the stage after her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, had been taken into custody under domestic violence charges.

According to Page Six, on Monday, September 2, the WWE alum resumed her public appearances by participating in Netflix’s Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, following a brief hiatus from the spotlight.

During the live hot dog eating contest in Las Vegas, Garcia expressed her gratitude, saying, "I’m so happy to be here," after being introduced by her co-host, Rob Riggle.

The audience erupted in cheers, with one fan shouting, "Love you, Nikki." Garcia, 40, warmly replied, "Oh, I love you too," while smiling.

It is pertinent to note that Garcia, who looked chic in a red vest, matching slacks, and a crimson lip, was seen without her wedding ring.

Despite her husband’s recent legal troubles—Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested in Napa Valley, Calif., on a corporal injury charge on Thursday—Garcia appeared in good spirits.

Chigvintsev, the Dancing With the Stars pro, was released from jail on a $25,000 bail shortly after his arrest.

Following the alleged fight with her partner, a ringless Garcia was photographed smiling as she boarded a private jet with her son in San Francisco on Saturday.