Angelina Jolie receives standing ovation for Maria at Telluride film festival

Angelina Jolie gets standing ovation for Maria at Telluride

Angelina Jolie seems to be getting all the honour she deserves.



The actress received a standing ovation at a Monday, Sept. 2 screening of her new movie, Maria at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

According to People, Jolie was seen getting emotional showing grateful gestures to the audience, covering her mouth and putting a hand to her chest.

The Pablo Larraín-directed, Netflix-acquired biopic about opera star Maria Callas garnered positive reviews earlier premiering at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, Aug. 29.

“I had seven months of opera classes, great teachers and Italian classes, and a supportive team that were going to help me,” she said in a post-screening panel at Telluride, talking about her work in a post-screening panel at Telluride, recalling her first day she sang as Callas on set.

“I was so nervous that morning I was out of my mind,” she added.

Jolie reminisced how there were “not a lot of people in the room” that day. “And then we stepped up to eventually having more crew, eventually more extras, eventually more — up to La Scala,” she said, talking about the opera house of Milan, where they were provided a four-hour timeframe to shoot a scene.

The Wanted alum also gushed about her collaboration with Larraín, 48.

“I knew that as long as I gave my best, Pablo would be okay with it and somehow make it work. I knew I needed to do my best to try to help solve the puzzle, but I knew that he was a kind person and he was supportive and that helped,” she said.