Meghan Markle lands in huge crisis as Prince Harry considers UK return

Meghan Markle has been dealing with serious crisis amid Prince Harry's alleged efforts to make peace with the royal family.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn addressed the two key problems in the former Suits actress personality, making hiring staff difficult for her newly launched brand American Riviera Orchard.

The royal author said the Duchess of Sussex has a "tough outlook" and "absolute self-belief," landing her in trouble to sustain staff members.

He said, "The result of Meghan's tough outlook is that she is having difficulties finding staff for her new brand - she wants them to be full of ideas of their own, but also totally compliant to her wishes."

"Meghan has absolute self-belief...But to make her brand a success she needs to take and accept advice and allow staff who know far more about these things to make some of the decisions. This is really difficult for Meghan as she is not a natural delegator," Tom added.



Notably, these comments came after the Duke of Sussex reportedly asked for help from his old pals to help him reconcile with the royal family.