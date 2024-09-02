Kelly Rowland commands attention in white dress at amfAR gala in Venice

Kelly Rowland donned a chiffon pleated, strapless white formal dress

Kelly Rowland stole the spotlight with her stunning appearance in Venice.



On Sunday, September 1, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the singer and actress showcased her fashion sense at the annual amfAR Gala in a Cheney Chan gown.

The white chiffon dress featured intricate pleats and was complemented by matching high-platform heels.

Rowland accessorised her full-length formal with diamonds. Sparkly earrings were peeking out from her platinum blonde bob with dark roots, while all her rings and bracelets were adorned with diamonds.

Her makeup was done to give a natural look with a neutral pink lip tint outlined with a burgundy shade.

In addition, the designer described the dress’s pointed hips as "FengYaQi" on social media, reflecting "innovation for traditional Chinese culture" by "deconstructing the shape of porcelain and transforming it into fashion elements."

The Destiny's Child alum was also scheduled to perform at the gala, which raises funds for AIDS and HIV research, treatment, education, and advocacy.

Rowland has been a dedicated supporter of the cause and was honoured with the organisation’s Award of Courage in 2022.