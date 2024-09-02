Angelina Jolie stuns with elegance at Telluride Film Festival

Angelina Jolie dazzles in glamorous grey at Telluride Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sunday, turning heads in a flowing grey gown with long sleeves and pointed-toe heels.

The Tomb Raider actress radiated elegance as she shielded her eyes with black sunglasses, keeping her composure after narrowly avoiding an encounter with ex-husband Brad Pitt who made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon the same day.



While at the festival, Jolie mingled with her celebrity friends, including Naomi Watts.

In a sweet moment, the mom-of-six was seen tenderly petting a small dog that Watts carried in a baby wrap.

Despite the recent emotional toll of her ongoing divorce, Jolie appeared poised and graceful, lighting up the event with her presence.

Jolie also posed with Embeth Davidtz who wore white pants, a long-sleeve top, and sneakers.

Throughout the event, Jolie was spotted chatting with Pharrell Williams, Danielle Deadwyler, Malcolm Washington, and Pauletta Washington, highlighting the event’s vibrant energy.



