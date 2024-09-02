Brad Pitt, George Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’ gets standing ovation at world premiere

Brad Pitt and George Clooney continue their 23-year onscreen collaboration with 'Wolfs'

Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, made a dramatic debut at the Venice Film Festival.

According to Deadline, the latest collaboration between the alpha pair premiered on Sunday, September 1, earned a howling opening: Standing ovation lasting five minutes and 35 seconds at the Sala Grande.

As the credits rolled, Pitt, 60, and Clooney, 63, treated the audience with a dance performance to Smooth Operator by Sade.

In addition, the duo greeted fans and received congratulatory wishes from several celebrities, including Cate Blanchett and Benedict Cumberbatch.

While Pitt is currently entangled in a long-running legal battle with his former partner Angelina Jolie, he and Clooney were joined by other cast members, including Amy Ryan and Austin Abrams, at the premiere.

Writer-director Jon Watts also flew to the cuty to attend the premiere but was unable to make it due to testing positive for COVID-19, as Clooney revealed.

"He flew all the way here and got COVID, so he’s now in bed," Clooney shared with the media on Sunday morning

Wolfs is slated for a limited theatrical release September 20, before debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 27.