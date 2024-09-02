Brad Pitt goes red carpet official with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon 'Wolfs' red carpet appearance

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon just made their love red carpet official.



The Academy winner appeared at the Wolfs premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival alongside his girlfriend of two years Sunday, Sept. 1.

The couple dressed in contrasting outfits.

Pitt dressed up in a custom Louis Vuitton look, donning a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket with '70s style-inspired flared pants.

He completed his look with square-toe boots, a singular pearl button on the jacket and a mesh undershirt, which gave a peek to his stack of sparkling chains he wore around his neck.

On the other hand, De Ramon opted for a head-to-toe white outfit, a one-shoulder, floor-length bodycon dress designed with creased details and a skirt.

The designer accessorised her gown with a pair of long earrings and added a sparkling gold box clutch and matching metallic heels.

She wore her hair strutting down her shoulders.

Pitt and de Ramon also posed with George Clooney, the actor's co-star from Wolfs, who was decked up in a black suit and bow tie, and his spouse, Amal Clooney, who looked stunning in a lacy, butter yellow gown, while making their much awaited red carpet appearance.