Nicki Minaj's husband criticised for using derogatory language

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, faced intense backlash on social media after making a controversial comment during a TikTok Live session with the rapper on Friday.

As Minaj said, "Don't you let anybody or anything steal your mother f—king joy," Petty responded with a smile, "That's right, especially little f–s or f–k boys."

Fans quickly protested the comment, with one one claiming on X Saturday that he “just insulted her entire male fanbase.”

“it’s giving the popular girl who says she’s for the gays but let her boyfriend say slurs while she laughs,” a second fan quipped.

“This is crazy especially knowing 90% of her fans are gay men,” another user pointed out.

“This is the second time he has said this around her and she didn’t correct him. Her fandom is mostly gay men smh,” wrote a fourth disappointed user.

Several fans also attacked Petty’s troubled past, with one writing, “He ain’t complaining when the same gays are paying his court fees and funding his wife lifestyle.”

Petty's recent legal issue occurred in September 2023, when he was sentenced to 120 days of home detention for violating his probation by threatening Offset on social media.

This probation stemmed from his failure to register as a sex offender after relocating to California with Nicki Minaj, whom he married in 2019.

As part of his original sentence, Petty received three years of probation, one year of home detention, and a $55,000 fine.