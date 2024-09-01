Kate Moss, Rita Ora's playful vacation moment steals the show

Rita Ora shared a collection of photos from her summer vacation on a yacht, showcasing her fun times with friends and family, including a playful moment with supermodel Kate Moss.

In one of the shots, Kate, 50, looked stunning in a snakeskin two-piece and black shades as she gave Rita a piggyback ride while sitting on a sun lounger.

Rita captioned the post, "How can I put the last month in one post? Also, when could you have more than 10 photos in one post? This is very good news for me."

Fans instantly took to the comments section to gush over the stars, with one writing: "Serving looks. Rita you look so good just wow!" "It’s Kate on your shoulders for me," said another. Meanwhile, a third went on to write: "Hottie with the bawdy!"

Rita has plenty to celebrate, from her thriving romance with husband Taika Waititi to exciting new developments in her career.

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror at Manchester Pride, the 33-year-old singer shared her enthusiasm for a new movie role, marking her continued expansion into acting after rising to fame in the music industry in 2012.

Rita revealed that she has new music and a new movie role in the works, in addition to her previous acting credits in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy and Wonderwell.



"I have been working really hard on new music, and I have something very special coming soon. After Manchester, I'm flying to LA, to record more music there. I'm also filming another movie."