Leah Remini, Angelo Pagan file for divorce: Details revealed

Jennifer Lopez's best friend Leah Remini appears to be going through a similar heartbreak as she revealed a sad life update.

Remini took to Instagram to make a joint post with husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagan, announcing their divorce on Thursday, August 29.

However, it appears that Remini had already sold off her family home, Los Angeles mansion before dropping the big news.

Real estate records explain that the King of Queens actress had already found a buyer for her 10,100-square-foot home in Studio City, California weeks before the split.



The announcement also come around the same time Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

According to the report by In Touch, Remini put the house up for sale in 2023 for $12,499,000.

Upon struggling to find a buyer at that price, the 54-year-old brought it down to $11,999,000 and then $10,500,000, hinting at her urgency to get rid of the property. On July 1, the mansion was sold for $9,300,000.

The news of home sale comes after the couple decided to end their two-decade long marriage.

The pair shared their old photos alongside a joint statement on social media.



“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together.”

The pair has amicably parted ways with no bad blood between them. They expressed that they have been best friends for years and intend to celebrate their holidays and gatherings together as a family.