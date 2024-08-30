Taylor Russell turns heads in strapless dress at Maria Premiere

Taylor Russell stuns during Venice Film Festival.

Taylor Russell stole the spotlight on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, exuding glamour in a stunning cream midi dress during the Maria premiere.

The Canadian actress turned heads in the strapless gown, which featured a figure-hugging ruched bodice that flowed elegantly into a long skirt.

Adding a unique twist, she draped the train of her skirt around her neck as a chic scarf while posing confidently on the star-studded red carpet.

The former flame of Harry Styles styled her dark hair in a sleek updo and elevated her look with a pair of sky-high heels.

She completed the ensemble with a dazzling chunky bracelet and coordinated stud earrings, radiating elegance and sophistication throughout the night.

On Wednesday, Taylor made a bold statement at the Venice Film Festival, turning heads in a racy see-through white corset dress at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere.

The daring gown featured a clear corset with intricate panelling and floral detailing on the bodice, cascading into a dramatic ruffled skirt with a long, flowing train.

All eyes were on the Canadian actress as she confidently strutted down the red carpet in the striking ensemble.

This appearance comes amid swirling rumors that Taylor might be rekindling her romance with ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

She was spotted last week strolling through Hampstead, an area beloved by the singer.

The pair, both 30, reportedly split in May after a year-long relationship, though the breakup was never confirmed.