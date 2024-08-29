BTS' Jungkook's birthday stirs up world-wide fan celebrations

BTS ARMY is excited for BTS member Jungkook's birthday

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, will turn 27 on September 1.

With just a few days to go, BTS ARMY is already buzzing with excitement for the big day.

Fans are flooding social media with videos and pictures of their preparations, showcasing how they’re adorning streets and spaces to honour the K-pop icon.

Even though Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, his birthday advertisements have taken over billboards throughout Seoul, including prominent displays at Incheon Airport.

Cafes and restaurants are also joining in on the celebrations by decorating their venues in tribute to the BTS sensation.

Fans in the US and UK are planning spectacular light shows to mark the occasion. Cities will be illuminated with golden and green lights, paying homage to Jungkook’s album Golden.

In the US, celebrations will take place at the Capital Wheel in National Harbor and Morrison Bridge in Portland. In the UK, fans will gather at the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

In addition to the birthday festivities, Jungkook is also preparing for the release of his first solo documentary, Jungkook: I Am Still.

The film will chronicle his eight-month journey from BTS member to global pop star, offering an intimate look at the behind the scenes hustle.