Taylor Swift over the moon after Travis Kelce’s unexpected gesture

Taylor Swift received a heartwarming surprise from Travis Kelce amid the couple's whirlwind romance.

As reported by People magazine, the NFL athlete purchased a racehorse named Swift Delivery, which seemed to be a heartfelt tribute to his sweetheart.

On August 27, an announcement made on TeamValor.com reads, "Travis Kelce joins Team Valor International & Gary Barber in ownership of 3-year-old SWIFT DELIVERY."

Moreover, Barry Irwin, the international founder and CEO of Team Valor, talked to the Associated Press on Tuesday, confirming Kelce's extravagant business move.

He said, "It’s very exciting. I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything."

He added, "When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer."

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Kelce's romance began in September 2023. Since then, the pair publicly showed off their love for each other with sweet gestures.

Interestingly, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce also teased the pop megastar's boyfriend with a cheeky tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He wrote, "But does it have an enlarged heart…. Can this horse do it with a broken heart! @tkelce," hinting at Swift's new song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.