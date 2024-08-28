Kate Middleton, Prince William share delightful message amid Spare re-release

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new statement amid the re-release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare.

The future King and Queen of England shared a delightful message on their official social media channels, extending good wishes to the athletes who are ready to take part in the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will take place in Paris.

On August 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales penned, "Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport!"

The royal couple added, "Wishing the very best of luck to our @paralympicsgb_official athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C."

It is important to mention that the sports event will begin on 28 August 2024 and end on 8 September 2024.

Moreover, Kate and William's comments came after it was disclosed that the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir will be released in a paperback edition in October.