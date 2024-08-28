Christina Applegate reveals which A-lister shares fatherly impact

Christina Applegate considers Ed O'Neill more than just her on-screen father from their time on the sitcom Married... with Children.

She also views him as a father figure in her personal life. During a recent episode of her podcast, MeSsy, Applegate warmly introduced O'Neill, her guest, saying he "basically raised her."

The two shared fond memories of their time working together on the classic show.

She began with, "I don't even know how to explain this person. He raised me, so if you don't like anything about me, it's his fault."

The Dead to Me actress quipped, "If you do like anything about me, also his fault."

"Years years of my life spent with this man and he's an incredible actor, he's an incredible human being," she added.

For those unversed, Applegate played the role of Kelly while O'Neill starred as Al Bundy on Fox’s Married... with Children, aired between 1987 to 1997.