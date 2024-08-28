Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce clashes with her big career moves

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce clashes with a crucial period for her career

Jennifer Lopez is a victim of bad timing as she lines up big announcements her personal and professional life.

The Marry Me actress, who is currently dominating the headlines for her divorce with estranged husband ben Affleck, is faced with a big setback in her career moves, PR experts noted.

J.Lo, whose movie premiere is scheduled in two weeks and reports of a possible Las Vegas residency in the works, will tackle the massive public scrutiny a different PR strategy, experts told Fox News Digital.

Steve Honig, founder of PR and issue management firm, expressed that JLo should limit personal updates on social media and "let her talent speak for itself."

Honig continued that the Atlas actress needs to show “she is more than a tabloid headline and, instead, a great, timeless performer who can withstand some bumps in the road."

Lopez recently cancelled her THIS IS ME...LIVE tour, explaining that she needs to “be with her children, family and close friends," in her newsletter.

"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

However, the 55-year-old actress has been silent about rescheduling her tour so far.

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, shared that the actress needs to continue to control the narrative of her own story for the sake of her public image and her future.

Emphasising the importance of PR strategies, he added, "This is especially important during polarising divorces, when one side almost always tries to play the sympathy card. As I've always said, the only difference in the villain and the victim is who's telling the story."

Elridge suggested that the co-incidental timing of her divorce and career achievements could work out in the On My Way singer’s favour if the cards are played right.