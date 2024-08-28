Priyanka Chopra wins praise from 'The Bluff' co-star

Priyanka Chopra wins over The Bluff co-star with 'leadership' skills

Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff co-star Ismael Cruz Cordova heaped on praises for the actress after calling it a wrap.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, The Lord of the Rings actor referred to the diva as an 'incredible leader.'

He said, “Working with the greats is always something that you never know how it's going to be.”

The actor, who is widely known for his role as Mando on Sesame Street, also admitted to being a 'huge fan' of the White Tiger alum as he went on to add, “She made everybody on set feel great. She keeps her culture so close to her. Her mother and daughter were also on set with us. The whole family dynamics really grounds you.”

"Everybody's looking up to her because she's leading in the greatest of ways. It was a dream come true.”

Previously, Priyanka took to her Instagram to reflect on her experience after wrapping up The Bluff on set.

She wrote in the caption, “This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers.”

The upcoming American swashbuckler action drama film stars Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in lead roles.