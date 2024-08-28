Justin Bieber celebrates fatherhood with major life upgradation

Justin Bieber's wax figure at Madame Tussauds has been updated to reflect his new role as a father.

After the birth of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, the wax figure now features a baby carrier with a doll, showcasing Justin as a dad of one.

The updated figure is dressed in casual attire, including a hoodie, jeans, and a backwards cap.

Sharing a photo of the baby's foot and Hailey's hands, he wrote: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

According to sources, Justin and Hailey are thriving after welcoming their first baby. Insiders reveal that Justin is ecstatic to have become a father, and the couple is absolutely delighted with the new addition to their family.

A source told People magazine: "They're doing well. They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well! Hailey's doing well, too. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad."

Earlier in May, the Rhode Skin mogul and her singer husband shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child.

At the time of the announcement, Hailey was already six months pregnant, with a due date predicted for early August.

Hailey had managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps until then by cleverly concealing her baby bump with loose-fitting jackets.

She told W magazine: "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."