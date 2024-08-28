Halsey excites fans as she reveals teaser for new album

Halsey revealed the trailer for upcoming album

Halsey delighted fans as she announced her fifth album titled The Great Impersonator.



The Grammy-winning songstress, 29, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 27 to share the trailer of her upcoming “confessional concept album.”

As the trailer video begins, the Colors singer can be heard saying, "I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made."

The next clip shows the Nightmare hitmaker in different attires based on different eras in music. In the voiceover, Halsey ponders over what she could've been in different timelines.

“Am I still Halsey every time? In every timeline, do I still get sick? Do I become a mom?”



The trailer plays unreleased songs from the much-anticipated album in the background bearing resemblance to the sounds of different decades of music.

“If it all ended right now, is this a person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?” asks the popstar at the end, alluding to the thoughts she was battling with during her illness.

Prior to the big announcement, Halsey released three singles The End, Lucky and Lonely Is the Muse to build excitement among her fans.

The release of The End also came with the shocking revelation of Halsey's health issues, which she shared on social media.

“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder," she told her fans.

"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life."

The release date of the upcoming album is yet to be revealed.