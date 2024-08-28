Dakota Johnson shuts down split rumours with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson's team quickly quashed rumours of a breakup with Chris Martin, affirming, "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

Later that day, Dakota, 34, made a deliberate display of her emerald engagement ring from Chris, 47, while out in Malibu, further dispelling any doubts about their relationship status.

Despite their public display of affection, a source close to the couple reveals to Life & Style that Johnson and Martin's seven-year relationship is not without its issues, hinting that their romance is more complex than it appears.



“Chris and Dakota have had their ups and downs, like any couple,” saidd the insider.

“They spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules — and sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched-off for Dakota’s liking.”

Added the source, “The distance is tough on them.”

For those who may not know, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and Martin, 47, started dating in 2017, following the singer's divorce from actress Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he was married for over a decade before their split was finalised that same year.



The insider explained, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."