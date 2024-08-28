Jimmy Fallon gets into Halloween spirit with his new children’s book

Jimmy Fallon announces his new children book based on Halloween

Jimmy Fallon has recently announced that his new Halloween based children’s book is going to publish in September.



Speaking to PEOPLE, The Tonight Show host revealed that his upcoming book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween will be published by Feiwel & Friends.

“It makes a good decoration, even if you don't want to read it,” said the 49-year-old.

Fallon told the outlet, “It makes a good gift if you don't have kids, but you know kids that trick-or-treat and want to get them excited about the holiday.”

Fallon’s new book 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween also includes illustrations by Rich Deas and the story revolves around a boy and his sister who anxiously count down the days until the big holiday.

Reflecting on book’s main characters, Fallon stated, “They can't wait for Halloween, and they can't go to sleep, and they're excited and nervous.’ What's it going to be like? Is it going to be scary? Is it going to be fun?”

Sharing reason for writing this new book, Fallon mentioned that her two daughters, whom he shares with wife Nancy Juvonen, quipped, “They're already tired of it.”

“They're like, ‘Dad, please do something else,’” he stated.

Fallon further said that the book includes a new Halloween tradition that’s popular amongst his daughters, called “booing”.

“Before Halloween, you can go to someone's house, you put candy on their doorstep, you ring the bell and run away,” explained the talk show host.

Fallon mentioned, “And then you hide in the bush and then watch your prank.”

Meanwhile, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Halloween will hit bookstores on September 3.