Channing Tatum reveals quirky hack he used to avoid laundry

Channing Tatum's honest confession about avoiding laundry for a year

Channing Tatum has recently shared quirky hack he used to avoid household chore for one year.



In a GQ video interview for 10 Things Channing Tatum Can’t Live Without, the Dear John star confessed, “I hate doing laundry. Like, I hate it more than I can possibly say.”

“I had one year that I called ‘The Year of the Fresh White T,’ and I don’t think I did laundry all year that year. I just wore white T-shirts that I just bought,” explained Tatum.

The Blink Twice actor mentioned, “I’d look at a shirt and] be like, ‘I can get like two wears out of this a week. This is gonna be good.’”

“The year of the fresh white T — ’99 or 2000. It’s a beautiful year,” remarked the 44-year-old.

Reflecting on his wardrobe essentials, Tatum, who wore a simple Hanes T-shirt tank top, recalled, “I’ve always gravitated to a tattered, old white shirt. It’s just a classic thing.”

The Bullet Train actor revealed he donned Dickies and Carhartts for decades, stating, “You can wear them in a disaster situation or you can wear them painting with your daughter in the backyard.”

“They’re just infallible in my opinion,” he explained.

Earlier in 2022, Tatum said that the simple look was a product of where he was raised.

“I grew up in the South, and you don’t wear anything but like, white T-shirts and chains everywhere,” he said in a previous interview with VMan Magazine.

Tatum added, “I started getting seen as a model, and I went so deep into the highest fashion world that you possibly can. I was living in New York and [there], you find your own style.”