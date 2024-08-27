Lizzo takes crucial step for her 'peace' amid legal battles

Lizzo decides to step away from the public eye amid lawsuit crisis

Lizzo decided to make herself a priority amid her ongoing legal troubles.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker announced via her Instagram that she will be taking a break from the public eye in the face of constant backlash.

“I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace,” Lizzo wrote in the caption, accompanied by a video of herself enjoying the rain during her vacation in Bali.



The post comes after Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment by former employees. As the rapper battles her many lawsuits, she also has been at the receiving end of serious criticism.

This is not the first time the About Damn Time singer told her fans that she was quitting social media in March.

Initially fans believed that Lizzo may be quitting her musical career all together, however, she later clarified of only stepping away from "negative energy" and "drama."

She said at the time that she was tired of being “constantly up against lies” told about her “for clout & views.”



“I didn’t sign up for this s**t — I QUIT,” she had written on social media.

In August 2023, the Pink singer was sued for sexual harassment and for creating a toxic work environment by three of her former backup dancers; Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

In legal documents obtained by Page Six, the women claimed about things quickly getting “out of hand” after “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers” and other non-consensual suggestive acts that made the members uncomfortable.

However, Lizzo quickly denied the accusations stating that the “sensationalised” claims were false.