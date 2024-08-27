Blake Lively’s sister Robyn wishes actress 37th birthday in heartfelt post

Blake Lively’s sister Robyn wishes actress 37th birthday on social media

Blake Lively has a lovely elder sister, Robyn Lively, who wished the It Ends with Us star a sweet birthday.



Robyn, who is also an actress just like her sister, took to Instagram and posted a carousel of heartwarming pictures with her little “sissy”, celebrating her turning 37.

Blake celebrated her birthday at her best friend Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island over the weekend.

“That’s my bday queen right there!” Robyn, who also appears in It Ends with Us, wrote alongside the series of pictures, sharing a snap of herself holding a gold cardboard crown in the first slide, featuring Blake standing in the background.

“I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggy back buddy!” she further wrote, referencing the last picture in the album from their childhood.

“You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday sissy britches!” she concluded.

The actress also took to her Instagram Stories to wish her star sister, writing, “Happy Birthday Sissy, ILY,” over a picture that featured the two hugging each other.

Fans seemed to love the support that came from Blake’s sister amid all the backlash she has been facing over her not-so-good relationship with It Ends with Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni.

"Blake is a lovely human being!! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices. Happy birthday Blake!!" wrote one fan, to which Robyn replied, “Thank you for this”

“Finally a post about Blake I can get behind!,” commented another follower.