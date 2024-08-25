BTS’ Suga tops iTunes despite DUI case looming

BTS' Suga is leading iTunes worldwide song charts despite drowning in legal troubles after DUI case

Suga from BTS, who release new music under the Agust D moniker outside of BTS, is ruling the iTunes Worldwide Song Charts even amid legal troubles stemming from a DUI incident.

Forbes reports that four tracks by the 31-year-old rapper have invaded the top-selling iTunes list in the U.S.

Notably, these are older releases that fans purchase again, boosting them to be in competitive edge with current hits and new releases.

This wave of support comes as ARMYs rally behind Suga during his ongoing DUI case. Nearly a month of massive support has prompted SUGA’s tracks, like Snooze and Nevermind, to trend online and climb back up the charts.

Following his first appearance at the Yongsan police station on Friday, August 23, Suga’s track Polar Night topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, marking its debut at the top a year after its release.

Overnight, all the tracks from Agust D’s D-DAY album, including Snooze, Haegeum, and The Last, began re-entering Worldwide iTunes.

It is pertinent to note that Agust D now stands out as the only artist with five songs topping the iTunes Country Charts worldwide. This includes Haegeum, Polar Night, Snooze, The Last, and People.

By the morning of August 24, The Last, initially released in 2016, claimed the top spot on U.S. iTunes for the first time, over eight years after its debut.

Currently, August D’s tracks are in first place on iTunes in 58 countries, with Polar Night leading in 40 of them.