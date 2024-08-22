Ben Affleck receives words of encouragement from Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling supported Ben Affleck during her speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, giving him a shoutout amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.



While honouring their home state of Massachusetts, Kaling said: "I couldn't leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don't get it! Go [Boston Red] Sox! Go, Jason Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!"

Kaling teased Affleck by praising his partnership with Dunkin' Donuts, saying "Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world!"

This lighthearted comment came just a day after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, submitting the documents in Los Angeles without an attorney.

The Office alum's words of encouragement were a timely boost for the Oscar winner amidst the news of his split.

According to the divorce filing, Lopez and Affleck separated on April 26.

A source revealed that the Atlas star chose to file for divorce on August 20, their second wedding anniversary, to demonstrate her independence.

The couple had initially gotten married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration at Affleck's Georgia home a month later.

Sources revealed that the Hypnotic star delayed filing for divorce to spare Lopez's feelings, as their second attempt at a relationship failed, leaving her feeling humiliated and frustrated.

Although neither of them publicly confirmed their split during their separate vacations - Lopez in New York and Europe, Affleck in Los Angeles - fueled rumours of a breakup throughout the summer.