Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's kids break silence on couple's divorce

According to a source close to the situation, the five children of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are coping well with the news of their parents' divorce.



"His kids are taking it fine as are hers," the source revealed to Page Six on Tuesday, shortly after Lopez announced the end of their marriage. The source added, "Everybody is ready to move on."

Lopez and Affleck's blended family includes five kids: her twins Max and Emme (16), and his kids Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12).

The kids have spent quality time together on various outings and trips since their parents rekindled their romance in 2021.

Sources revealed that Lopez was distressed about the potential effect of her and Affleck's breakup on their children's lives.

“There are five kids involved in this,” a source told us.

“She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

The Marry Me star has formally ended her marriage to the Argo star by filing divorce papers at the Los Angeles Superior Court, with the separation date listed as April 26, 2024.

The filing did not disclose whether they had a prenup, and Lopez requested no spousal support for either herself or Affleck.

The singer's divorce filing coincidentally fell on the second anniversary of her and Affleck's Georgia wedding, which came after their private Las Vegas elopement in 2022.

Rumours of their split started circulating in May when Affleck missed the Met Gala, and his subsequent appearance without a wedding ring sparked further speculation.

Reports then emerged that the Batman star had left their shared Beverly Hills home, hinting at a possible breakup.