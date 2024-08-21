Jennifer Lopez's friends stage intervention amid fourth divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez' friends question her antics following her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s friends are finally putting their foot down after the actress filed for divorce from Ben Affleck for the fourth time.

An insider opened up to DailyMail about JLo’s ‘chaotic’ love life, admitting that her own friends are growing ‘tired’ of her impulsive decision-making.

The source said, “After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future.”

This comes after the 55-year-old actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, exactly two years after her extravagant wedding ceremony to Affleck in Georgia.

However, a source close to the estranged couple told the outlet that there are multiple nails in the coffin, and the My Love Don't Cost a Thing star isn't the only one.



Opening up about the 51-year-old actor’s ‘high-road’ approach, the insider said, “Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two-year anniversary because she wanted to sting.

“But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain.”

On professional front, the two are working closely together on an upcoming film Unstoppable.