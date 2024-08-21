Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once ended their engagement in the early 2000s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has officially come to an end after two years.

JLo finally put fans’ speculation to rest by filing for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, marking the end of Bennifer 2.0.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Lopez, 55, filed the papers without an attorney on the two-year anniversary of their grand wedding in Georgia. The couple had previously eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022.

The documents did not specify whether a prenuptial agreement was in place, with insiders suggesting there wasn’t one. Lopez also waived any claims to spousal support and requested that Affleck, 52, do the same.

Rumours of an impending divorce first began swirling in May 2024, when the former couple reportedly started attending couples therapy. Fans began noticing other clues, including the fact that the couple hadn’t been spotted out together in over a month and would frequently remove their wedding rings.

The signs became clearer over the months as the pair spent their second wedding anniversary (of their elopement) on opposite coasts in July. They also celebrated their respective birthdays separately.

This split marks the second time the duo has ended their relationship, after previously calling off their engagement in the early 2000s.