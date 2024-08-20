John Stamos' wife celebrates actor's major milestone with heartfelt tribute

John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh is showering the actor with praises on his special day.
The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Monday, August 19, to ring in her husband's 61st birthday with a bang.
She wrote in a heartwarming caption, “To the Birthday Boy who knows how to light up the world, may this year bring you everything your heart desires, you deserve it! Happy Birthday @johnstamos."
The Vampire Diaries actress, who tied the knot with the Full House alum back in 2018, posted a video of him twirling a pair of sparklers in the backyard.
In addition, McHugh added a mashup of Trap Beckham’s 2016 single Birthday B---- alongside an emoji pointing towards the actor as he did the dutiful.
Fans and the couple's fellow co-stars thronged the comments section with heartfelt messages for the birthday boy on his birthday.
Melissa Coulier, who is the wife of Stamos' Full House co-star Dave Coulier, also rushed to the comments section to shower him with greetings.
She wrote, “Happiest of Days to your love, @caitlinskybound!! Wishing you the best day, Poops!! @johnstamos"
Meanwhile, the Unprisoned actor took a trip down the memory lane, posting a sweet throwback video with his late father William John Stamos.
Michael Keaton opens up on ‘Beetlejuice 2’ and compares it with the original
Taylor Lautner and his wife were seen grooving to 'Belong with Me' and 'I Knew You Were Trouble'
Lindsay Lohan gave a special shoutout to her on-screen mother Jamie Lee Curtis
Brian Cox noted that cinema is 'beginning to implode' as superhero franchises dominate the big screen
Late Phil Donahue’s wife Marlo Thomas pays homage to husband after death at 88
Pitbull denied rumours of a feud with long-time collaborator Kesha, declaring there’s 'nothing but love'